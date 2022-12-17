J.D. Martinez agrees to one-year, $10-million deal with Dodgers

J.D. Martinez bats during a game between the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals on Sept. 17. Martinez agreed to a one-year deal with the Dodgers on Saturday. (Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)

The Dodgers added more veteran depth to their lineup Saturday, agreeing to a one-year, $10-million contract with designated hitter J.D. Martinez, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation who are unauthorized to speak publicly.

The deal, which is pending a physical, is the latest low-cost, marginal upgrade this winter for the Dodgers, who have bypassed the top of the free-agent market and instead made a string of one-year moves for players they hope can flourish in Los Angeles.

Martinez fits that mold. A five-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger winner, the 35-year-old saw his numbers regress last season, when he batted .274 with 16 home runs and 62 RBIs.

That was still good for a .790 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, which ranked well above league average. However, it was Martinez’s lowest in a full season (excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020) since 2013.

The Dodgers have liked Martinez for a while. They made a push to trade for him at the deadline this past summer, but weren’t willing to meet the Boston Red Sox’s asking price.

Now, they’ll add him to a lineup that lost Trea Turner and Cody Bellinger in free agency, and could still see current free agent Justin Turner depart as well.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.