J Balvin Makes ‘Difficult’ Decision to Postpone Jose Tour Due to ‘Unforeseen Production Challenges’

Fans are going to have to wait a little longer to see J Balvin on tour again.

On Tuesday, Balvin announced he would be postponing his upcoming Jose tour due to production circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to his fans on Instagram, written in English and Spanish, the Colombian star, 36, expressed how sorry he was for the change of plans.

“Throughout the past year, we have been working tirelessly to bring you an exciting and immersive ”Jose’ Tour experience where everyone feels welcome to the party,” he began the note. “Covid has caused some unforeseen production challenges, and I wouldn’t be able to keep my promise of giving you the absolute best show possible. Because I believe you deserve that, I’ve made the difficult decision to reschedule the tour.”

The note continued, “All the details are still being worked through with my incredible team, but we’ll be getting you the new dates within the next few weeks and honoring your tickets. I’m continuously in awe of all your love and support and I can’t wait to see you on the road where we will celebrate together and keep the good vibes rolling.”

PEOPLE has learned the production challenges came to light once Balvin began his tour rehearsals over the last week and it became apparent that parts of the overall set-up and design, as well as the 360 stage, would encounter limitations which would affect the show. The artist then made the decision to delay the run.

The six-week tour was initially scheduled to kick off on April 19 in San Antonio, Texas, and would wrap up in Puerto Rico on June 4. He was also scheduled to appear at Viva! L.A. Music Festival in Los Angeles on June 25, though he has not yet addressed if this would be affected.

Last month, the “Azul” singer collaborated with Ed Sheeran to release a two-song EP, featuring songs “Sigue” and “Forever My Love” — and formed a musical crossover! Turns out, their working together came about after they formed an organic relationship.

“Everything good takes time,” Balvin said in a press release at the time. “We had a coffee and spoke about life and there was a dope vibe.”

“We bonded over simple things creating a genuine friendship — we even spoke about what it’s like to be a dad,” the father of one said. Sheeran is also a first-time dad.

Meanwhile, Balvin spoke to PEOPLE earlier this year about his secret to keeping his “high vibrations.”

“Meditation, it’s the key, it heals how I can balance myself. And the super high vibration, the super low vibration, you’ve got to be balanced, be patient — and sports, doing exercise. It’s key.”

Balvin also recently released his single “Niño Soñador,” a tribute to his younger self — a boy who dreamed of becoming a singer, yet was unaware of the pressures of fame at the time.

“The things that I’ve been going through, the only way you can see the light is when you see the dark,” he said.