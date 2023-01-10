Chloe Cherry opens up about monogamy in a new podcast interview with Emily Ratajkowski. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Cult Gaia llc )

Chloe Cherry is changing her tune about monogamy.

While appearing on Tuesday’s episode of Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low with EmRata, the Euphoria star, 25, said she’s over having casual sex with men and that, these days, she’s open to entering a monogamous relationship.

“I’ve never been monogamous before and I want to try that,” the porn star-turned-actress revealed. “Isn’t that funny?”

Though she acted in porn for many years, Cherry confirmed she’s done with that part of her career, telling Ratajkowski that she hopes to “star in as many” Hollywood movies as possible. Still, entering the dating pool after being in the adult film industry for so long isn’t easy.

“It’s the one last thing that I never tried, a monogamous relationship,” she explained. “I want to see how that feels. But it’s a lot. It’s hard for me. It’s really crazy coming off of a sex work career because you’re so used to having casual sex and then, when you’re someone like me, that’s scared of hooking up with people, your life gets real confusing.”

Cherry explained that while she was “obsessed with sex” in her late teens, now that she’s older the idea of being ghosted by men after having casual sex with them terrifies her.

“That would just f*** with my brain too much,” she said. “I can’t handle it. I would rather just continue having sex with the same person I’ve been hooking up with for a long time than try to find someone new [who] could possibly never talk to me again.”

Though she admits her years in the porn industry might have led her to crave monogamy and stability later in life, Cherry still looks back on those days with zero regrets.

“I’m so f***ing glad that I made tons of f***ing money at 18 instead of just scrapping my way as a s***ty waitress,” she said. “I was confident enough to do that instead of wasting my life being hit on by some creepy 40 year old [male boss].”

Now a successful actress with dreams of forging new paths for herself, Cherry is keen to tell her own story in her own words — hoping to inspire other women who dream of entering the porn industry.

“I want to write a memoir about my porn career,” she told Ratajkowski. “I really want to share about what it’s like to be [in the industry]. A huge goal of mine is for 18-year-old girls in the future that get into porn, for their family and friends to not react the way that mine did. Because the way that my family and friends reacted was extremely traumatizing.”

Cherry’s views on monogamous relationships are a new shift from recent months.

In an April interview on Bachelor alum Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, Cherry had opened up about her preference to dating multiple people at the same time.

“Right now I like to just see a bunch of different people [at the same time],” she said. “I think it’s the best way to date. I think the best way for me to be a good partner is to have other partners — not that they’re necessarily my partners, just other people in my life. Unless someone actually verbalizes to me that they want to just be with me, I’m not gonna do it.”

Though she admitted to not knowing exactly what she wanted in a committed relationship, she shared at the time that “dating multiple people has been the best thing for me to figure out what I want and don’t want from another person.”

