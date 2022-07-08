Martha Stewart opened up about her love life on the “Dear Chelsea” podcast.Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty Images

Martha Stewart told Chelsea Handler that “nothing, absolutely zero” is happening in her dating life during an interview on the “Dear Chelsea” podcast released Thursday.

The “attractive” men Stewart encounters in her circle are often taken. “I had two mad crushes in the last month, which is really good for me. But turns out one of them is married to the mother of some friends of mine,” she said at the 9:00 minute mark.

Stewart, who recently launched her own podcast, said she is not interested in being a “home-wrecker.” Stewart was married to Andrew Stewart from 1961 to 1990. They have a daughter named Alexis Stewart, 56.

She said she would “never” date someone who is married but did admit that she has been given several chances to do so. “I’ve had the opportunity to be a home-wrecker and I have not taken up anybody up on it. And that’s really where I meet men. They’re all married to friends of mine or something like that,” she said.

Handler said she understood how doing so could be “very tempting” because some relationships could be “temporary,” but Stewart said her fantasies can wander in a different direction.

She joked that she sometimes wishes her friends would die so that their partners would become available as romantic options. The lifestyle guru does not wish her friends a gruesome death though, just a convenient one. “I always just think, ‘Oh, gosh. Couldn’t that person just die?’ Not painfully. Just die,” she said.

Stewart concluded by revealing that while her last relationship was “a while ago,” she is currently focused on leaving a legacy of “friendliness, joyfulness, and beauty” through her work.

