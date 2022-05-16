'I've grown up... I'm trying to clean that up'

Nestor Cortes Jr. pitches in white pinstripes

Nestor Cortes deleted his Twitter account on Monday after inappropriate tweets of his were unearthed in the previous 24 hours.

Cortes, whose 1.35 ERA is the second-lowest in baseball, had a series of questionable tweets from 2012-15 which were brought to light during his eight scoreless innings on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox.

“This happened 10 years ago … I’ve matured now,” he told Ian O’Connor of the New York Post. “I’ve grown up. Now I’m trying to clean that up. I hope to correct it now and moving forward.”

According to O’Connor, Cortes will return to social media “hopefully in a few days” and wants to move on from the past.

The former 36th-round pick has become one of the best pitchers in baseball, defying all the odds. He defected from Cuba, was drafted late, and was designated for assignment and traded several times. He hopes that others move past the tweets and view him as a role model.

“I want every kid to relate to my story,” he said. “I want them to look at me like, ‘Hey, I can probably be that guy one day. He wasn’t a superstar coming up in the system.’ Hopefully I can use that message for them.”

Cortes added that “the message to my friends and family & the people that are following me on social media to see the positive message that I want to send out.”