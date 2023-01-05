‘I’ve gotta fight for my life.’ Columbus man sentenced to life before courtroom outburst

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correctly identify Judge John Martin.

A Columbus man just sentenced to life without parole unloaded a verbal assault on his lawyer and the way his trial was conducted after being sentenced Wednesday without the possibility of parole in the 2020 murder of an Alabama man.

The shocking outburst from Lydell Sparks came after his own lawyer said his client deserved punishment.

“Don’t doubt he will severely punished, everything in his life worth having will be taken from him, and he deserves it,” said defense attorney Michael Garner in his pre-sentencing plea after Sparks was convicted in the murder of Travis Henry Jr. of Montgomery, Alabama

Garner asked Judge John Martin for a sentence of life with the possibility of parole for his client.

As muted sounds of revelry came from the victim’s family, the judge levied the maximum sentence on Sparks — life in prison without parole.

Then the courtroom fireworks were launched. The defendant began to speak against his lawyer and witnesses’ testimonies.

After he was sentenced, Sparks asked to speak to the court. Then he criticized his lawyer’s performance, as well as the actions of the judge and district attorney. He questioned the validity of witnesses’ testimony and made claims against the victim’s family.

Sparks maintained his innocence and said the witnesses lied on the stand.

“How can you listen to some people that’s lying?” Sparks asked. “Y’all are trying to take my life away for something I’ve been accused of doing.”

During Sparks’ outbreak some of the defendant’s family left the courtroom and some laughed at the outbreak. The hearing ended when the judge decided to move to the next hearing.