I’ve got enough problems with my job, can’t do officiating too

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia told NBC at halftime of Saturday’s game against the Bengals that his team had to move past officials failing to stop play after an inadvertent whistle was blown during a play that resulted in a Bengals touchdown.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was rolling toward the sideline as he delivered a pass to Boyd in the end zone. A whistle could be heard as the ball was in the air and rules call for a down to be replayed if an official blows an erroneous whistle during a play.

Bisaccia didn’t have a different take after the game. He called referee Jerome Boger and the rest of the officials “a good crew” and said that there were “a lot of things that went on in the game both ways.”

“I’ve got enough problems with my job, I can’t do the officiating, too,” Bisaccia said.

Bisaccia pinned blame for the loss on not getting more out of scoring opportunities. The Raiders scored one touchdown and kicked four field goals on a day when they needed more trips to the end zone to leave Cincinnati with a win.

