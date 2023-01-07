I’ve been a bartender for over 10 years. Here are 11 of the worst things a customer can do.

I’ve worked as a bartender for over a decade.David Fuentes Prieto/Getty Images

I’ve been a bartender for over 10 years, but I still get frustrated by certain customer behaviors.

Yelling my name and waving money in my face when I’m clearly busy isn’t going to get my attention.

You shouldn’t assume a bartender’s sexuality, and it’s best not to alter specialty drinks.

After over 10 years on the job, I can say bartending isn’t easy. We’re working hard physically and mentally for long hours, and we usually have to be pretty charming while doing it.

Next time you’re out having a pint or a marg with your pals, avoid these careless faux pas.

Be obnoxious while trying to get a bartender’s attention

The most common offense, by far, is waving cash at the bartender, yelling their name, or otherwise trying to get their attention while they’re doing something else.

Most of the time, simply being at the bar without a fresh drink is enough to let the bartender know you want one.

If you really think the bartender doesn’t know you’re waiting to order, some eye contact and a nod will suffice.

Step up to the bar when you don’t know what you want

If the bar is busy and you have to wait to order your drink, take that time to figure out what you’re going to order.

Don’t lose your spot in line with the bartender by saying “I don’t know” or turning around to ask your friends what they want. They don’t have time for that.

Assume a bartender’s gender or sexuality

You don’t have to flirt to get a drink at a bar.Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

Assuming the bartender’s gender or sexuality is a great way to get ignored for the rest of the night.

If they want to flirt with you, you’ll know. Otherwise, let’s keep it professional.

Order a drink without an ID

Nobody cares about the story behind why you don’t have your ID.

A bartender usually isn’t willing to risk their job or get into legal trouble just to help you out.

Ask the bartender to play your music

If there isn’t a jukebox, the bar is not interested in hearing your playlists.

Don’t ask the bartender to change the music, play a song, or adjust the volume. They’re not a DJ.

Alter special cocktails on the menu

The bartender usually knows best when it comes to mixed drinks.Maksym Fesenko/Shutterstock

If you want to make your own cocktail recipes, do it at home.

Nine times out of 10, the altered cocktail tastes like garbage and gets sent back. Just order a drink that sounds good to you as listed.

Tell the bartender your first name for your tab

When asked what the name on your tab is, give the bartender your last name.

We know you think you’re the only Brandon in here, but you’re not.

Rely on the bartender to remember your drink order

They might remember it, or you might be getting them confused with the other bartender.

Either way, it’s better if you know your own order.

Waste time by asking ‘What do you have?’

Do you really want me to start listing everything we have? It’s a bar.

On the other hand, asking “What pilsners do you have?” or “What gins do you have?” is perfectly fine. That helps us to narrow it down a bit if we’re going to have to help you figure out what you feel like drinking.

Take up more space than you need

Being rowdy and taking up a lot of space in a bar can be rude.Nomad_Soul/Shutterstock

Be mindful of other people’s space at the bar.

Don’t lean over and take up multiple seats or leave your trash on the patio. And for heaven’s sake, don’t leave a trail of dirty glasses behind you while you’re mingling — just bring your empty glass with you when you come up for your next drink.

The less time the bartender has to spend cleaning up after you, the more time they can spend making everyone’s drinks.

Leave only a verbal tip

Bartenders love compliments, but they don’t pay the bills.

Remember we’re working for money. If you really think they make the best margarita in town, show them with a big tip.

Read the original article on Insider