Ivanka Trump ‘pained’ after dad Donald’s indictment

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner broke their silence Friday on their relative’s criminal indictment a day earlier, with Kushner claiming it demonstrated the “political strength” of the 45th president.

Ivanka, 41, posted a perfunctory statement on her Instagram story that read: “I love my father and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both.

“I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern,” the former first daughter added.

Meanwhile, Kushner called the indictment secured by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “very unprecedented” and “very troubling” during an appearance at the Future Investment Initiative Institute’s priority summit in Miami Beach, Fla.

“I think that it shows, obviously, the fear that the Democrats have of Trump and the political strength that he has,” said Kushner, 42, who added that the grand jury process has been “hard to watch.”





Ivanka took to social media to express how she feels about her father's indictment.





AFP via Getty Images





AFP via Getty Images

“Just as a family member, obviously, Ivanka and I love him very much,” Kushner said of the 76-year-old former president, who was indicted by a Manhattan panel on 34 charges related to a hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump and other Republicans claim the case is politically motivated, aimed at stopping him from succeeding in his bid to retake the White House in 2024.

“The opponents of him politically continue to break every norm over the last years to try to get him,” Kushner said Friday. “We saw them accuse him of colluding with Russia, we saw them impeach him, we saw them raid his home – and this is just a continuation of that.”

However, Kushner added, his father-in-law’s “resolve to take on big challenges to fight for change, to fight for the American people has only gotten stronger.”

Despite serving as two of Trump’s most trusted advisers during his four years in office, the couple dubbed “Javanka” have no formal role in the former president’s 2024 campaign — with Ivanka not even bothering to attend her dad’s official campaign kickoff on Nov. 15.

Recent polls show Trump with a sizable lead over all current and potential challengers for the 2024 Republican nomination, despite persistent rumors in recent weeks that an indictment was coming.





Getty Images

After Trump announced on March 18 that he expected to be arrested three days later, his campaign raised roughly $2 million in the following week, and his campaign has blasted out several fundraising emails tied to the indictment.