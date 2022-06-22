Ivanka Trump claimed to believe Trump’s false voter-fraud theories but later told Jan. 6 panel she didn’t, report says

Ivanka Trump.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The New York Times obtained footage of a previously-unseen Ivanka Trump interview from Dec. 2020.

In it, she said Trump should “continue to fight” the 2020 election results.

Her comments seem to directly contradict what she told the Jan. 6 committee earlier this year.

Ivanka Trump claimed to believe former President Donald Trump’s false voter-fraud theories in a December 2020 interview, directly contradicting her testimony to congressional investigators earlier this year, a new report says.

In April 2022, Trump had told the House committee investigating the Capitol riot that she had “accepted” former Attorney General Bill Barr’s assessment that Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud were wrong.

When asked if Barr’s statement on the subject affected her own perspective, she said it had, adding: “I respect Attorney General Barr. So I accepted what he was saying.” The pre-recorded testimony was played in the panel’s first public hearing earlier this month.

But according to The New York Times, Ivanka Trump told the documentary filmmaker Alex Holder on December 10, 2020 — nine days after Barr made the assessment that supposedly swayed her — that she supported her father’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election results.

“I think that, as the president has said, every single vote needs to be counted and needs to be heard, and he campaigned for the voiceless,” Ivanka Trump said after being asked for her take on Trump’s efforts, according to The Times.

“And I think a lot of Americans feel very, very disenfranchised right now, and really, question the sanctity of our elections, and that’s not right, it’s not acceptable.”

She then said her father would “continue to fight until ever legal remedy is exhausted and that’s what he should do.”

“And he has to take on this fight. Look, you fight for what you love the most and he loves this country and he loves this country’s people, and he wants to make sure that their voice is, is heard and not muted,” she said, according to The Times.

Story continues

Footage of the December 2020 interview, which The Times obtained, was among the clips that Holder handed over to the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack.

Holder interviewed several people close to Trump — Vice President Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Jared Kushner — after the 2020 election, as well as during and after the Capitol riot. His film was imagined as a legacy project for Trump, The Times reported.

The committee subpoenaed Holder last week, and Holder said on Tuesday that he had handed over all the footage the panel had asked for. Holder is set to testify before the panel on Thursday.

Ivanka Trump’s testimony to the January 6 committee was part of an eight-hour interview she voluntarily sat for in April. Donald Trump responded to her testimony by saying that she did not understand elections.

The Times reported, citing those close to Ivanka Trump, that she had attempted to distance herself from her father’s post-election plans.

An attorney for Ivanka Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider