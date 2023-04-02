Ivanka and Jared arrive in Florida ahead of Trump arraignment

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were spotted out and about in Miami, Florida on Sunday for the first time since her father was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week.

The former first daughter, 41, was seen in photos obtained by The Post wearing a blue hoodie with matching joggers and sunglasses as she entered a condo owned by her husband’s parents in Bal Harbor, not far from her own home in Surfside.

She was joined by Kushner, 42, who wore a white collared shirt and brown khakis.

Ivanka on Friday said she was in pain over the grand jury’s vote to indict her dad, former President Donald Trump, 76.

“I love my father and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both,” she wrote in a statement on her Instagram story. “I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern.”

Kushner, however, lashed out against the allegations that his father-in-law played a hand in a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels meant to keep her quiet about her reported affair with Trump prior to his 2016 presidential campaign.

“I think that it shows, obviously, the fear that the Democrats have of Trump and the political strength that he has,” Kushner said of the indictment on Friday during an appearance at the Future Investment Initiative Institute’s priority summit in Miami Beach.





Ivanka Trump was seen out in Miami, Florida for the first time since her father Donald Trump’s indictment. Splash/MEGA





Trump was joined by her husband Jared Kushner. Splash/MEGA





Trump and Kushner were entering a condo building in Bal Harbor. Splash/MEGA

The case has been “hard to watch,” he said, adding, “The opponents of him politically continue to break every norm over the last years to try to get him.”

“We saw them accuse him of colluding with Russia, we saw them impeach him, we saw them raid his home — and this is just a continuation of that,” Kushner said.

While Ivanka and Jared were settling at the Miami condo, Trump was spotted on Sunday morning enjoying a round of golf at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.





Ivanka said in a statement last week that she was “pained” over her father’s indicment. Splash/MEGA





Kushner claimed last week the indictment proves that Democrats fear Trump’s political strength. Splash/MEGA

He appeared worry free as he’s expected to fly out to Manhattan on Monday, where he will stay at Trump Tower before heading off to the Manhattan Supreme Court for his arraignment on Tuesday.

Sources told The Post Trump will arrive two to three hours ahead of his arraignment time, with all other Supreme Court cases at the court adjourned for the day.

Follow The Post’s latest coverage on Trump’s indictment

The street will also be closed during Trump’s arrival and departure, with police and security presence being stepped up at the courthouse, a source with knowledge of the situation said.





Donald Trump was indicted over alleged hush payments to former porn star Stormy Daniels. Splash/MEGA





The former president is expected to be arraigned in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday. Splash/MEGA

The former president is expected to provide fingerprints in his arraignment, as well as a mugshot, and no family members are expected to join him, the source said.

Following the arraignment, Trump is scheduled to fly back to Mar-a-Lago to “deliver remarks,” his campaign said Sunday.