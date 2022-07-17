Ivana Trump’s funeral to be held this Wednesday in NYC

Ivana Trump’s funeral will be held Wednesday at a historic Catholic church in the Upper East Side neighborhood where she lived, The Post has learned.

Ivana’s three children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, plan to attend the service at Manhattan’s St. Vincent de Ferrer Catholic Church — though it’s unclear if her ex-husband, former President Donald Trump, will also be in attendance, sources said.

Ivana died Thursday at age 73 when she accidentally fell down the stairs of her Manhattan home. Pals said she had been suffering from hip problems and had trouble walking in the months and weeks leading up to her death.

Ivana Trump’s funeral is set for Wednesday in her Upper East Side neighborhood. Annie Wermiel/NY Post

Trump’s funeral mass will take place in St. Vincent de Ferrer Catholic Church. Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images

She suffered “blunt impact injuries” to her torso in the deadly tumble, the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office has said.

Sources said mourners will be flying in from Europe for the socialite businesswoman’s funeral.

The service — set to begin at 1:30 p.m. — was announced in a “Celebration of Life” invitation featuring a stunning, glamorously dressed younger Ivana skiing. She was once a competitive skier.

It is not clear if former President Donald Trump will attend his ex-wife’s funeral. AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler, FILE

“In lieu of flowers. It’s requested that donations go to the big dog rescue,” a source said.