Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Trump, dead at 73

Ivana Trump, the Czech American ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr., died Thursday. She was 73.

“Our mother was an incredible woman – a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” Eric Trump said in a statement announcing her death. “She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Trump, born Ivana Marie Zelníčková, married the former president in 1977. The two divorced in 1992, but she kept onto her ex-husband’s name. She held many roles in Trump family businesses through her life.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” former President Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.”

He continued: “Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

