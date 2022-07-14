Ivana Trump, Businesswoman and Ex-Wife of Donald Trump, Dead at 73

Ivana Trump, businesswoman, fashion designer and first wife of Donald Trump, died on Thursday at the age of 73.

New York City officials confirm to PEOPLE that authorities responded to a 911 call at Trump’s Upper East Side home around 12:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon, where she was found alone and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The former president first announced her death in a post on his social media site Truth Social, calling her a “wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great inspirational life.”

Trump shared three children — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric — with the former president, whom she was married to from 1977 to 1992. She remarried twice after their highly publicized divorce, but did not have any other children.

“Her pride and joy were her three children,” President Trump’s post announcing her death read. “She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest in Peace, Ivana!”

Eric posted a tribute to his mother on Instagram shortly after his father made the announcement, remembering her as “a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.”

“She fled from communism and embraced this country,” her youngest child, 38, wrote. “She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Trump’s most recent husband, whom she legally divorced in 2009 but continued seeing until 2019, passed away last year at the age of 49.

An official cause of death for Trump not yet been determined by the medical examiner, though no criminality is believed to be involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.