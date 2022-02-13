Ivan Reitman, director of ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Stripes’ dead at 75

Legendary movie producer and director Ivan Reitman who worked on iconic comedies such as “Animal House” and “Ghostbusters,” has died at the age of 75.

Reitman died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Montecito, California, his family told the Associated Press.

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” children Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman said in a joint statement.

“We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

With Post Wires

Reitman died at his Montecito, California home. Getty Images for CinemaCon

Reitman directed the “Ghostbusters” movies. ©Columbia Pictures/courtesy Eve

Reitman also directed the movie “Twins.” ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Col