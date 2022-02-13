The Hamden Journal

Ivan Reitman, director of ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Stripes’ dead at 75

Legendary movie producer and director Ivan Reitman who worked on iconic comedies such as “Animal House” and “Ghostbusters,” has died at the age of 75.

Reitman died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Montecito, California, his family told the Associated Press.

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” children Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman said in a joint statement. 

“We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

With Post Wires

Reitman died at his Montecito, California home.
Getty Images for CinemaCon
GHOSTBUSTERS II, from left, Ernie Hudson, Harold Ramis, director Ivan Reitman, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, on-set, 1989,
Reitman directed the “Ghostbusters” movies.
©Columbia Pictures/courtesy Eve
TWINS, Arnold Schwarzenegger, director Ivan Reitman, Danny DeVito, on set, 1988.
Reitman also directed the movie “Twins.”
©Universal/Courtesy Everett Col
Film director Jason Reitman (L) and father Ivan Reitman attend the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" New York Premiere.
Reitman’s son, Jason, has followed in his father’s directorial footsteps.
Getty Images

