A record-setting audience saw IU knock off No. 4 Purdue in a thriller.

Fox Sports announced 954,000 people watched the Hoosiers and Boilermakers on FS1, a record audience for a college basketball game on the network.

Doyel: Assembly Hall had waited for a moment like this. And Rob Phinisee made it happen.

Insider: Seven coaching decisions by Mike Woodson that helped IU finally beat Purdue

A game between IU and Michigan in January 2020 FS1 was watched by 811,000, which was the previous record.

