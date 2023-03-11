IU, Purdue on collision course

Seeding for the Big Ten tournament came down to the final game of the regular season. Northwestern could have finished as the No. 2 seed with a win at Rutgers on Sunday night or fall all the way to No. 9. Such was the volatility of the Big Ten standings this season.

Of course, Purdue is the No. 1 seed, having won the league by three games while the rest of the conference jockeyed for position.

The tournament starts Wednesday in Chicago.

Doyel:Purdue lapped the Big Ten this season, but have Boilers run out of gas?

Doyel:Trayce Jackson-Davis’ last game in Assembly Hall has perfect ending — oh, and a win

Big Ten men’s basketball tournament schedule

WEDNESDAY

Game 1: No. 13 Ohio State 65, No. 12 Wisconsin 57

Game 2: No. 14 Minnesota 78, No. 11 Nebraska 75

THURSDAY

Game 3: No. 9 Rutgers 62, No. 8 Michigan 50

Game 4: No. 13 Ohio State 73, No. 5 Iowa 69

Game 5: No. 10 Penn State 79, No. 7 Illinois 76

Game 6: No. 6 Maryland 70, No. 14 Minnesota 54

FRIDAY

Game 7: No. 1 Purdue 70, No. 9 Rutgers 65

Game 8: No. 13 Ohio State 68, No. 4 Michigan State 58

Game 9: No. 10 Penn State 67, No. 2 Northwestern 65, OT

Game 10: No. 3 Indiana 70, No. 6 Maryland 60

SATURDAY

Game 11: No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 13 Ohio State, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Game 12: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 3 Indiana, approx. 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

SUNDAY

Game 13: Championship, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Big Ten basketball tournament schedule, bracket, scores 2023