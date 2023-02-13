IU basketball and Northwestern beat No. 1 Purdue; now they meet

Indiana basketball knows it’s entering a hornets’ nest with a game at Northwestern for second place in the Big Ten.

Indiana (18-7, 9-5) has won three games in a row, including one over then-No. 1 Purdue, and eight of nine overall. In Big Ten play, Trayce Jackson-Davis averages 21.8 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.3 blocked shots and 3.3 assists. Jalen Hood-Schifino adds 14.2 points and 4.2 assists. IU is 3-4 in Big Ten road games, coming off a narrow win at Michigan.

Northwestern (18-7, 9-5) is coming off a rally in the closing minutes to beat then-No. 1 Purdue. Boo Buie carried the Wildcats in the first half (he scored 13 in each half), and Chase Audige capped the comeback with all of his 15 in the second half. The Wildcats have also won three consecutive games. Buie averages 18.9 points and 4.4 assists in conference play, and Audige 14.9 points and 2.5 steals. The Wildcats are 4-3 in Big Ten home games.

Lafayette Jeff’s Brooks Barnhizer comes off the bench for the Wildcats. He averages 7.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in Big Ten action.

Northwestern beat IU in Bloomington soon after Race Thompson went down with an injury. IU was lost, and the Wildcats won 84-83 as part of a Hoosiers three-game losing skid.

How did Indiana and Northwestern beat Purdue?

Purdue has had trouble handling the ball and full-court pressure over the past week-plus.

Feb. 4 vs. IU: The Hoosiers had 11 steals and forced 16 turnovers (5 by Zach Edey). IU was -16 on rebounds and +5 on made free throws.

Feb. 9 vs. Iowa: The Hawkeyes had 11 steals and forced 18 turnovers (4 by Braden Smith), although Purdue won handily.

Feb. 12 vs. Northwestern: The Wildcats had 11 steals and forced 16 turnovers (6 by Zach Edey). Northwestern was -5 on rebounds and -5 on made free throws.

How much does Trayce Jackson-Davis average?

TJD’s 2022-23 season averages are 20.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 blocked shots. He has 2,032 career points (6th in program history), 1,046 rebounds (3rd) and 244 blocked shots (1st). He’s the only IU player with more than 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

Indiana vs. Northwestern basketball time, TV, radio

Time: 9 p.m. ET Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.

TV: BTN

Radio: 105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis.

Indiana basketball schedule

After the Northwestern game, IU hosts Illinois. Here’s a look at the Hoosiers’ results, and what’s ahead.

