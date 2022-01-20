Indiana basketball hosts No. 4 Purdue in Big Ten action on Thursday night. The rivalry has been one-sided in recent seasons, favoring the Boilermakers.

IU (13-4, 4-3) is 11-0 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this season, while the Boilers (15-2, 4-2) have won three games in a row.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is the Hoosiers’ clear leader, while Purdue sports depth headed by Jaden Ivey and big men Zach Edey and Trevion Williams.

Hot, hot, hot: Rob Phinisee gets off to a scorching start

Oops: Race Thompson scores — for Purdue

Purdue basketball vs. IU in the closing minutes

IU ball with 33 seconds to left after Trevion Williams misses from close range.

Mason Gillis scores with 1:05 left, giving Purdue its first lead since 24-22. Boilers have the ball with 50 seconds left.

Trayce Jackson-Davis makes 0-of-2 free throws with 1:21 to go. He’s still at 2 for the game.

2:31 left: IU basketball 63, Purdue 63

Both teams miss go-ahead shots.

Jaden Ivey’s floater with 3:35 to go ties it at 63.

Isaiah Thompson’s go-ahead 3 misses, and Trey Galloway’s fast-break layup puts IU ahead 63-60 with 4:30 to go.

Trayce Jackson-Davis returns to the game with 7:59 left, and picks up his 4th foul with 7:08 to go. Back to the bench. However, Zach Edey clunks a free throw.

7:59 remaining: IU 59, Purdue 56

Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, who scored 2 first-half points, has 19. IU’s Xavier Johnson is up to 18 points after a 3-pointer.

Purdue reaches the penalty with 10:14 to go. (To date, it is 6-of-14 on free throws.) The Boilermakers have committed just 3 second-half fouls.

11:10 to go: IU 52, Purdue 47

Race Thompson reaches behind him for a rebound, and somehow swats the ball into the basket — for Purdue. Own goal.

IU suddenly has a lethal guard combo: Rob Phinisee with 17 points, Xavier Johnson with 15.

Jaden Ivey is up to 13 points, leading the Boilers. He has double-digit scoring in 24 of his past 25 games.

After a whistle, Jaden Ivey goes up and Race Thompson swipes at him, knocking him to the court. It’s a flagrant foul on Thompson.

Xavier Johnson hits a 3 to beat the shot clock, giving IU a 50-42 lead with 14:10 left.

15:43 to go: IU 43, Purdue 42

Jaden Ivey, who had 2 points at halftime, has 8 in the opening 3 minutes of the second half.

Trayce Jackson-Davis leaves with his 3rd foul with 17:48 to go.

Purdue’s first two plays of the second half result in 3s from Jaden Ivey and Isaiah Thompson.

Halftime: IU 37, Purdue 28

IU’s 14-point surge is the difference. Rob Phinisee has a season-high 17 points and 4 steals, while Xavier Johnson has 8. Trayce Jackson-Davis has 2 points and 2 fouls in 6 minutes.

The Boilers have 10 turnovers and shot poorly after gaining an early lead. Zach Edey has 9 points. Trevion Williams is struggling mightily with 2 points and 4 turnovers.

Free throws, yuck all around: Purdue is 1-of-5, IU 8-of-16.

3:27 left in the first half: IU 29, Purdue 24

Rob Phinisee’s layup gives him 15 points as the Hoosiers surge past the Boilers. Trevion Williams has 4 turnovers, and Purdue has 9 to IU’s 1.

Jordan Ivey picks up his 2nd foul with 5:26 to go, pushing off Trey Galloway for a flagrant. Galloway hits 1 free throw, and IU has its first lead at 25-24.

Jordan Geronimo’s dunk off of a steal with 5:36 to go ties it at 24.

Jaden Ivey soars for the dunk, but Rob Phinisee is scorching

The Purdue sophomore’s first basket of the night is emphatic. Purdue leads Indiana 22-21 with 7:11 left in the first half.

Rob Phinisee has 13 for IU on 5-of-5 shooting, 3 of them from long range. He also scored 13 against Minnesota this season.

Zach Edey has 7 for Purdue.

Rob Phinisee heats up for the Hoosiers

Rob Phinisee gets IU’s first 3-pointer at the 11:24 mark. He follows with another on the next play.

11:50 left in the first half: Purdue 16, IU 8

Purdue is 6-of-12 from the field, 3-of-6 on 3-pointers.

IU is 3-of-11, 0-of-3.

14:24 left in first half: Purdue 12, IU 8

Trayce Jackson-Davis has 2 fouls in the opening minutes.

IU’s first points come on a pair of Xavier Johnson free throws with 16:49 left, and he has 6 of their first 8 points. The Hoosiers miss their first 4 shots from the field before a Trayce Jackson-Davis dunk.

Where have we seen this before? Zach Edey with a couple of quick baskets from near the basket.

Mason Gillis scores the game’s first basket on a 3. He’s better than 50% from deep coming in.

Purdue and IU starting lineups

Trayce Jackson-Davis appears to be a full go

Indiana’s star left its game against Nebraska late after hitting his tailbone hard during a fall to the court. He’s warming up with the rest of the Hoosiers.

Purdue players enjoy razzing from IU basketball fans

IU basketball fans take on the weather to line up for the game

