ITV Studios Sells ‘Nolly’ & Others Under Nordic Drama Deal – Briefs – The Hamden Journal

Nordic Networks Team For ITV Studios Drama Deal

Five Nordic public broadcasters have pooled resources to strike a multi-title drama deal with distributor ITV Studios. SVT in Sweden, NRK in Norway, YLE in Finland, DR in Denmark and RUV in Iceland unified their buying power to snap up buzzy tennis drama Fifteen-Love, relationship drama You & Me, medical thriller Malpractice and the Russell T. Davies-penned Nolly. True crime-dramas The Hunt For Raoul Moat, The Walk-In and Four Lives and miniseries Tom Jones were also packaged. Fredrik Luihn, Head of Acquisitions at NRK, speaking on behalf of the group said: “We are extremely pleased to be able to bring such a great line-up of top-quality British drama series to the Nordic audience.” The deal was struck last week at the ITV Studios Drama Festival during the London TV Screenings.

CGI Format ‘Bingo Blitz’ Emerges From Israel To Save On Costs

A new Israeli format from Armoza is using CGI technology to save costs for buyers. Bingo Blitz, which was shopped by Armoza owner ITV Studios at last week’s London TV Screenings, comes with a technological hub that allows a set to turn into a shiny floor format. Produced with Israeli tech company Gamechanger, the format sees two participants play across seven rounds as they answer trivia questions in 60 seconds. For every correct answer, a number is drawn from a bingo machine. Every number earns more money – and if a contestant gets bingo, they bring home a bigger prize. “Bingo Blitz brings the future of game show and TV production to your screens,” said Armoza CEO Avi Armoza. Featuring on Armoza’s Mip TV slate, the show comes as buyers seek cheaper alternatives to formats to mitigate the cost-of-living crisis, which several sales execs explained to The Hamden Journal last month for our London TV Screenings special.

5 News Editor Exits

5 News Editor Cait FitzSimons is exiting after five years in post. FitzSimons, who secured a five-year contract with the ITN-owned news operation earlier this year, will remain in post until later this year as the search for her successor begins. She has overseen huge news stories including the Covid-19 pandemic, cost-of-living crisis and the war in Ukraine, while initiating the show’s relaunch and expansion and bringing in Dan Walker – 5 News’ highest profile presenter since launch. FitzSimons, who started her career with ITN, has been with 5 News for almost a decade. “When I was running scripts in the 5 Newsroom more than 25 years ago, I would never have dreamed that one day I’d lead the team,” she said. “It was a newsroom that gave me a springboard to a fantastic career and it’s been a real privilege to continue that tradition of finding and developing young talent, particularly from under-represented groups.”