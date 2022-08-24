ITV Sets Royal Family Documentary For New Streamer ITX – The Hamden Journal

ITV today announced the first slate of factual commissions set to debut on ITVX, its soon-to-launch streamer. The list includes a new behind-the-scenes documentary series about the British royal family.

Pieced together with rare archive footage and new interviews with key figures – some of whom have never previously spoken on camera — the doc, currently titled The Royal Family, will set out to provide a rare insight into the Queen’s personal experience of navigating the events that shaped her family’s fortunes and the history of the United Kingdom over the decades of her reign.

The doc is a 72 Films production, produced in association with All3Media International, for ITVX. Ella Wright and Kate Quine are Series Producer/Directors and David Glover is Executive Producer. The series will unravel across five-hour-long episodes.

ITVX will also host a new investigative series from former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore who confirmed earlier this week that she will not be returning to the popular reality show for its winter season at the beginning of 2023.

In this brand new series, titled Laura Whitmore Investigates, audiences will follow the host as she travels across the UK and further afield to delve into subjects that fascinate her and have an impact on our lives.

“It’s a dream come true to have this platform and work with a brilliant team at ITV through this series of investigative films,” Laura Whitmore said. “Getting back to my journalistic roots, I hope we can shine a light on some really important topics and issues, and delve into a variety of serious and interesting real-life subjects.”

The first two investigations in the series will be produced by Rumpus Media. Executive Producer is Fintan Maguire. ITVX will also host a series of popular ITV recommissions, including Social Media Murders, which will move onto the streamer from ITV2.

Jo Clinton Davis, ITV’s Controller of Factual, said: “We’re excited about the opportunity ITVX presents for us and with our commissioning we want to broaden the palette of factual in very different and surprising ways. Documentary box sets with directorial ambition, on a diverse range of subjects, lead our developing slate; alongside series from new factual talent, including Laura Whitmore Investigates, which we are delighted to announce. This is just the beginning of a range of new opportunities as the world of Factual opens up on ITVX, with much more to come.”

You can check out the full ITVX Factual slate below:

Rolf Harris: Hiding in Plain Sight (w/t)

The Royal Family [w/t]

A Year on Planet Earth

A Murder In the Family

Laura Whitmore Investigates

Social Media Murders