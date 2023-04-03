ITV Re-Ups Sanjeev Bhaskar Drama For Sixth Season – The Hamden Journal

Unforgotten remains front of mind for ITV.

The Mainstreet Productions cop drama has been renewed for a sixth season, with Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan reprising their roles as DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan and DCI Jess James.

Season six will run to six episodes, written by Chris Lang, who is known for shows such as Innocent, Dark Heart and the recently BAFTA-nominated ITV drama The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe.

The current fifth season of Unforgotten has been ITV’s standout drama of the year to date. Episode one scored a consolidated 8.4 million viewers, the network’s highest rating of 2023 so far, and the season combined is only slightly behind that on 8.1 million.

The season, which is also streamer ITVX’s top title of the year, ended this evening in the UK. Mainstreet co-produced it Masterpiece in association with BBC Studios, which sells it internationally.

The run began with some uncertainty, as Keenan replaced Nicola Walker, who played Bhaskar’s partner in the first fourth seasons. However, the ratings show the change has been a success.

No plot details for season six were forthcoming, but ITV’s press release noted it would “follow DI Khan and DCI James as they investigate cold cases and unsolved crimes from the past, unravelling secrets and unearthing buried truths along the way.”

Further casting for the season will be announced when it goes into production.

Huw Kennair-Jones will oversee the production on behalf of ITV.