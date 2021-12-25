ITV News Stumbles, Says Pope Francis Death Announced On Broadcast – The Hamden Journal

Pope Francis, aka Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the 85-year-old Pope, is alive and well. No thanks to ITV News, which wrongly announced his death on live TV Christmas Day.

Announcer Kylie Pentelow was discussing the Pope’s annual Christmas address on Saturday when she made the blunder.

Pentelow was reporting on the Pope’s call for more people to get vaccinated and a papal plea for vaccine equality in all countries. “He said that vaccines should be made available to those most in need,” she said, then added “His death was announced … eh, excuse me.”

The Twitterverse lit up, seizing on the error.