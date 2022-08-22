ITV Greenlights ‘Significant Other’ With Katherine Parkinson – The Hamden Journal

ITV has greenlit an adaptation of Israeli drama Significant Other with Katherine Parkinson and Youssef Kerkour leading, along with a feature-length Plebs, an AI impressionist show and a number of other comedies.

Significant Other will be one of the flagship dramas for new streamer ITVX, along with the likes of Cary Grant Biopic Archie and Helena Bonham Carter-starring Nolly.

Adapted from Yes Studios’ hit, the show follows two lonely neighbours who embark on a hesitant, obstacle-filled relationship after drastic life events bring them together.