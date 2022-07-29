It’s weird when Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, and I get criticism others don’t

The “homework clause” that the Cardinals said they removed from Kyler Murray‘s new contract has been making waves across the league all week.

Those extended to Missouri on Friday, where quarterback Patrick Mahomes held an early camp press conference. The 2018 MVP was asked if, given recent anonymous comments about him being a “streetball” quarterback and the revelations about Murray’s contract, he feels he’s evaluated differently because he’s a Black quarterback.

“I don’t want to go that far and say that,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, the Black quarterback has had to battle to be in this position that we are, to have this many guys in the league playing. And I think every day we’re proving that we should’ve been playing the whole time. We’ve got guys that think just as well as they can use their athleticism.

“So it always is weird when you see guys like me, Lamar [Jackson], Kyler kind of get that on them and other guys don’t. But at the same time, we’re going to go out there and prove ourselves every day to show that we can be some of the best quarterbacks in the league.”

Mahomes has long understood his status and stature in the league as a Black quarterback, so it’s not surprising to see him navigate through that kind of question. And Jackson has certainly been subjected to his share of criticism throughout his career, including those who suggested as he was coming into the league that he should switch positions.

Mahomes and Jackson have both won MVPs. Mahomes and Murry have both earned second contracts, and Jackson may not be far behind as he and the Ravens are currently working on an extension. Murray may not have accomplished as much from an on-field accolade standpoint in the NFL, but there should be no doubt that he can play quarterback at a high level.

