It’s Vin Diesel vs. Jason Momoa in 1st ‘Fast X’ trailer: ‘It’s perfect’

Who’s afraid of the big, bad Dom Toretto? Not Jason Momoa, that’s for sure. The once and future Aquaman is making it his mission to take down Groot in the first trailer for Fast X, the penultimate chapter in what’s become known as The Fast Saga. “You’re about to learn all about fear,” Momoa’s fresh franchise villain, Dante Reyes, tells Dom in the super-sized three-and-a-half minute spot. “You built such a beautiful life filled with love and family. I never got that chance.” (Watch the trailer above.)

It turns out that Dante’s grudge against Dom dates back to Fast Five, when the Toretto gang staged a thrilling bank heist in Rio that still ranks among the franchise’s best set pieces. But that bank job also robbed Dante of the drug kingdom he expected to inherit from his late father, Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida). “You stole that from me,” he says of his exact motivations for revenge. “My future, my family, and now I’m gonna break yours… piece by piece.”

Jason Momoa as Dom’s latest enemy, Dante, in Fast X. (Photo: Giulia Parmigiani/Universal Pictures)

Clearly, the stakes have never been higher for Dom and even though all his familia has his back, he’s gonna need some extra assistance. Enter the (captain) marvelous Brie Larson as Tess, a former foot soldier in the all-powerful Agency who recognizes what he’s up against. “He’s coming for you with everything,” the now-rogue agent warns Dom.

With the notable exception of Dwayne Johnson — who rejected Diesel’s offer to reprise his role as Luke Hobbs — the rest of the extended franchise family is back in Fast X, including fan favorite heroes like Sung Kang’s Han and Cardi B’s Leysa to villains-turned-heroes like Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw and John Cena’s Jakob Toretto. And the trailer teases that the franchise is going back to basics with a good old fashioned street race between Dante, Dom and newcomer Daniela Melchior that deliberately echoes the 2001 original.

Brie Larson as Tess in the first trailer for Fast X. (Photo: Peter Mountain/Universal Pictures)

Besides Johnson, one other Fast family member didn’t return for Fast X: the movie started shooting with director Justin Lin behind the wheel, but he abandoned the director’s chair a week into filming, clearing the way for Louis Leterrier — whose credits include The Transporter and The Incredible Hulk — to take over. It’s unclear whether the French action maestro will remain onboard to helm the 11th and supposedly final installment that’s expected to bring the curtain down on the franchise in its current form. (Meanwhile, a sequel to the 2019 spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, is looking less-than-likely to speed ahead.)

But the big question fans will have as Fast X‘s May release date approaches is whether we’ll get our first sighting of Dom’s soulmate-in-racing, Brian O’Conner, played by the late Paul Walker. Although Walker died in a car accident in 2013 during the production of Furious 7, Brian remains very much alive in the Fast-verse, and his scenes in that movie were completed using his brothers as stand-ins and facial CGI. Walker is also glimpsed early on in the Fast X trailer with footage used from Fast Five, which could hint at a cameo.

Regardless of whether or not he appears in the film, Walker’s spirit remains a part of the franchise. Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment last year, EGOT-winning legend Rita Moreno — who plays Abuela Toretto in Fast X — revealed how the cast and crew honored their late friend while shooting a family dinner scene. “There was an empty chair [at the table],” she recalls. “I said, ‘Who’s supposed to sit in this one?’ They said, ‘Paul.’ I thought, ‘Wow, that was really so touching.’ [Vin] really loved him. They had a wonderful relationship.”

Based on the Twitter reaction, Fast fans are ready to fasten their seatbelts for Fast X.

Fast X premieres in theaters this May