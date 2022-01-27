Text size





Goldman rates Marathon stock a Buy.

Andrew Sherman/Bloomberg





Oil refiners entered 2022 in strong shape, poised to benefit from a rebound in areas that have not fully recovered from the pandemic, like jet travel. The last week, however, has dimmed some of those hopes, as refiners’ stocks have slumped along with other parts of the market.

In the past week, the





VanEck Oil Refiners ETF



(ticker: CRAK) is down 7.6%.