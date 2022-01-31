It’s time to fade Joel Embiid, 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid continues his MVP campaign Monday night as the Sixers host the Memphis Grizzlies. Philadelphia is coming into the game on a four-game winning streak, but it has been more of a roller coaster for bettors. The Sixers are 4-4 ATS in their last eight games, following up each win for bettors with a loss. We could see that streak of give and take end as they take on the team with the NBA’s best cover percentage.

The Grizzlies are 34-18 ATS on the season and have thrived in the road underdog role, bringing home the money in 11 of 17 contests. Philadelphia failed to cover Saturday night as it squeaked out a two-point win as an 8.5-point favorite against a far inferior Kings team. I have two bets where I am backing the road dog and a correlated prop for those that prefer action in that market.

All lines via BetMGM.

Memphis +3.5 and +135 moneyline

The Grizzlies are a challenging matchup for Philadelphia because Morant can push the pace and get the Sixers caught up in a tempo that will disrupt how they succeed on offense. We saw Philadelphia fall behind by as much as 17 against Sacramento before climbing back in the second half. The Kings and Grizzlies both run the floor at a similar pace, faster than all but five other teams in the NBA. The Sixers don’t want to be in that same spot against Memphis. Ja Morant’s offense is top 10 in efficiency and is unlikely to let Philly back in the game.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid could be in a tough spot Monday night. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Sixers rely heavily on getting the ball inside to Embiid. From there, he can win in the paint or create open looks for his teammates. When the Sixers attempt to play uptempo, they are more susceptible to turnovers, which will feed into Morant’s desire to get the fast-break going. Philly is coming off a game with 18 turnovers while Memphis averages a league-best 16.9 fast-break points per game. The pressure to continue to answer Memphis’ scoring should eventually take its toll on the Philly offense.

If the Sixers tire down the stretch, I can see Embiid spending more time on the perimeter trying to do it all himself. Any time the most dominant big man in the league isn’t doing what he does best, it’s a win for the opposition. I think the Grizzlies take the 76ers out of their game and win their fourth straight. They are a strong play at +3.5 and worth a bet at +135 on the money line.

Joel Embiid Points + Rebs under 43.5 (-120)

Embiid has undoubtedly taken his game to another level this month. He is averaging 34 points per game and right under 11 rebounds in the last 14 games. I outlined why I think Memphis’ fast-break could lure the big man out of the paint. His inability to get back in transition should impact his rebounding totals against a Memphis team that cleans up the offensive glass better than any other team. It’s also important to note that Embiid has played more consecutive games than any point in his career. We are getting a total of 43.5, which reflects the top end of Embiid’s historic month against a team with a top-eight defensive rating. There aren’t going to be many nights I fade Joel Embiid, but this is a good opportunity to bet against a number that’s currently priced a bit too high.

Stats provided by teamrankings.com, NBA.com, and espn.com.