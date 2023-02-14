“It’s Straight-Up Shenanigans” – The Hamden Journal

Spike Lee is weighing in on Beyoncé losing at the Grammys for the top award of the night, Album of the Year.

“I’m not the male president of the Bey Hive, but I love and support Beyoncé. Her album is amazing. I know she’s won multiple Grammys, but four times nominated for album of the year and she’s lost every time? No disrespect to those artists like Adele or Harry Styles who won. It’s not their fault, but that’s some straight-up bulls**t,” Lee told The Guardian in an interview.

Despite Beyoncé being the most awarded artist in the history of the Grammys, she’s never taken Album of the Year. She lost the trophy to Adele in 2017 for Lemonade, in 2015 her self-titled album was beaten by Beck and in 2010 I Am… Sasha Fierce was bested by Taylor Swift’s Fearless.

“There’s a history of great black artists who come up for these awards and don’t win,” Lee added. “We all know their work is great because art speaks for itself. But then it always comes down to this tricky territory of validation. Do black artists say: ‘F**k it’ – or seek white validation and chase awards? I just want to give a shoutout to my sister Beyoncé. We know what the deal is. It’s straight-up shenanigans, skulduggery, subterfuge. Or as the British say: it’s some poppycock!”

Beyoncé lost to Harry Styles this year but she made history with her 32nd win at the Grammys. The “Break my Soul” hitmaker took awards in the Best R&B Song category for “Cuff It” and was recognized in the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album category.