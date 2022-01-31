Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan put out a PSA asking people not to share their thoughts about her body with her directly.

The Irish actress took to her social media accounts to post a mirror selfie alongside a gentle reminder about her feelings pertaining to the discussion of her figure.

Nicola Coughlan asks that people don’t share opinions about her body with her. (Photo: Getty Images)

“If you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me,” she wrote. “Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day.”

The 35-year-old, who gained recognition for her portrayal of Penelope Featherington on the popular Netflix series, went on to acknowledge that people will likely have opinions of her as she is a public figure.

“That’s ok,” she continued, “I understand I’m on TV and that people will have things to think and say but I beg you not to send it to me directly.”

Coughlan restricted comments on both her Instagram and Twitter posts as to not start a conversation or invite unsolicited opinions. The sentiment also wasn’t the first of its kind from Coughlan, who authored a piece about separating comments about her body and her talent for The Guardian in 2018. Coughlan later re-shared the article on her Twitter in 2021 as Bridgerton became a fan favorite.

“TLDR: Can we judge actors for their work and not their bodies,” she tweeted, kicking off a thread of posts. “Also can we please stop asking women about their weight in interviews, especially when [it’s] completely irrelevant.”

The actress went on to explain that she was made “deeply uncomfortable” whenever asked about her body in interviews meant to be focused on her current roles.

“I’m not a body positivity activist, I’m an actor I would lose or gain weight if an important role requirement,” she said. “My body is the tool I use to tell stories, not what I define myself by.”

