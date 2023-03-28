‘It’s Not Gonna End Nicely’ For Donald Trump

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), once a key ally of Donald Trump, on Monday spelled out how to combat the former president-turned-2024 Republican candidate in the GOP primary debates.

“You better have somebody on that stage who can do to him what I did to Marco because that’s the only thing that’s gonna defeat Donald Trump,” Christie told the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on Monday, referring to hi primary debate skewering of Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in 2016.

“And that means you gotta have the skill to do it and that means you have to be fearless because he will come back and right at you,” Christie said.

“You need to think about, who’s got the skill to do that and who’s got the guts to do it,” he added. “Because it’s not gonna end nicely. No matter what. His end will not be a calm and quiet conclusion.”

Christie challenged Trump for the GOP nomination in 2016.

After dropping out of the race, Christie firmly endorsed the reality TV personality before souring on him over his 2020 election lies.

Christie has teased a run in 2024 but is yet to officially declare a campaign.

