‘It’s Just a Tricky Situation’ (Source)

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ recent break was the result of a “tricky situation.”

PEOPLE reported Friday that the Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, and the “As It Was” singer, 28, are taking a break from their relationship after nearly two years together.

A source tells PEOPLE, “The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all. She is disappointed. It’s just a tricky situation, though.”

An insider said last week that the “very amicable decision” to put their romance on pause was because Styles is “still touring and is now going abroad” while Wilde “is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.”

They simply “have different priorities that are keeping them apart,” a friend of the pair added.

Wilde — along with her children, daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8 (she co-parents with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis) — were spotted dancing and singing along at Styles’ Nov. 15 concert in Los Angeles. She stepped out for the 13th Governors Awards on Saturday, her first red carpet appearance since news of their break. Styles, meanwhile, is heading abroad for his Love on Tour shows.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde

Over the course of their relationship, Wilde and Styles have had to endure drama surrounding the release of their film Don’t Worry Darling, namely persistent claims that Wilde and the film’s leading actress Florence Pugh were at odds.

“The public pressure on them has been difficult,” said the friend. “They’ve had ups and downs throughout the relationship.”

Wilde explained to Vanity Fair in September why she keeps details of her romance with Styles private: “I think once you crack open the window, you can’t then be mad when mosquitos come in.”

For his part, Styles told Rolling Stone in August he also wanted to keep his personal life under wraps: “I’ve never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively. There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way.”