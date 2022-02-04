The Hamden Journal

It’s a Tough Day for Ford Investors. CEO Jim Farley Expects Better Times.

It’s a Tough Day for Ford Investors. CEO Jim Farley Expects Better Times.

CEO Jim Farley posed with the all-electric F-150 Lightning when it was revealed to the public in 2021.


Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Text size

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.