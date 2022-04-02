‘It’s A Living’ Star Was 75 – The Hamden Journal

Barrie Youngfellow, who starred in the ’80s sitcom It’s a Living, died on Monday night, according to her family. She was 75.

“[Barrie] was the best of friends and had many loyal ones. Loved a good story and a nice bottle,” the family wrote. “Had a great laugh that confirmed her sense of life. Even during her decline, she could shoot off a good one liner.”

Youngfellow appeared in 120 episodes of It’s a Living between 1980 and 1989, with the series running on ABC for two seasons before airing in first-run syndication. The show followed a group of waitresses working at Above the Top, a fancy restaurant at the top of a skyscraper, with Youngfellow portraying waitress Jan Hoffmeyer Gray.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio on October 22, 1946, Youngfellow last appeared in an episode of Law & Order in 1998. She was also seen over the course of her career on such series as Blossom, Murder, She Wrote, Trapper John, M.D., It Takes Two, Filthy Rich, Good Time Harry, Paris, Three’s Company, The Jeffersons, WKRP in Cincinnati, The Eddie Capra Mysteries, Barney Miller, A.E.S. Hudson Street, Emergency!, Carter Country, Fernwood Tonight and The Streets of San Francisco. Additional credits included the features Three Women and Nightmare in Blood, and a number of TV movies.

Youngfellow is survived by her sisters Heidi and Kim Rivchun. Plans for a memorial have not been disclosed.