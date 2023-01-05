“It’s A Family Business” – The Hamden Journal

Tom Hanks believes Mae West got it wrong. Goodness has something to do with it.

Hanks has waded into the ongoing controversy over nepotism in Hollywood with a few thoughts. In an interview with the UK’s The Sun, Hanks – whose son Truman stars with him in the new film A Man Called Otto – insisted that Hollywood is no difference from a plumbing supply business.

“Look, this is a family business,” Hanks said. “This is what we’ve been doing forever. It’s what all of our kids grew up in. If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year.”

Hanks said that talent ultimately determines how far you’ll go.

“The thing that doesn’t change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not. That’s the issue anytime any of us go off and try to tell a fresh story or create something that has a beginning and a middle and an end. Doesn’t matter what our last names are. We have to do the work in order to make that a true and authentic experience for the audience.”