ITN Unveils Rachel Corp As CEO; Corp To Replace Deborah Turness – The Hamden Journal

British ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 news provider ITN has unveiled its next CEO, with ITV News Editor Rachel Corp set to replace former NBC News President Deborah Turness, who is moving to the BBC.

Corp will start September 1 once Turness leaves, leading an organization that provides news across three networks and also produces shows for the likes of Netflix and Discovery via production arm ITN Productions.

Corp has been Editor of ITV News for four years, leading a team of more than 300 people and overseeing agenda-setting stories on the U.S. Capitol riots and Britain’s Partygate. She has held a number of roles across three decades with ITN.

Corp said: “I am delighted and honoured to be taking the reins as CEO at such a crucial time for news and journalism, as well as an incredibly exciting stage of the company’s wider development with so many ambitious projects on the horizon across TV production, sports, events and advertising.”

ITN Board Chair Kyla Mullins called her an “outstanding leader with a strategic focus, creative mindset, sharp entrepreneurial instincts and impeccable journalistic credentials.”

Turness, who only recently took up the ITN post, was unveiled as BBC News & Current Affairs CEO late last year but will end up staying on for almost a year with the organization. Jonathan Munro has taken the BBC News reins in an interim capacity.