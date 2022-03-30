Italy seized a sanctioned Russian oligarch’s $670,000 armored Mercedes that can withstand machine gun and grenade attacks, reports say

Russian billionaire and businessman Alisher Usmanov next to a picture of a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S650.Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images/Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Mercedes Maybach owned by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov was seized in Italy, Corriere della Sera reported.

The $670,000 vehicle can protect against bullets and explosives, per the report.

Police have also seized a property and six corporate cars in Sardinia, Italy, per l’Unione Sarda.

Italy has seized a $670,000 luxury, bulletproof limousine belonging to a sanctioned Russian oligarch, the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera first reported on Tuesday.

A black Mercedes Maybach S650 VR10 belonging to mining and telecoms tycoon, Alisher Usmanov, was impounded by authorities within the past few days in Sardinia, an Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea, according to Corriere, which was cited in media reports.

The Italian tax police confirmed to The Times on Tuesday that the car was among a number of Usmanov’s assets on the island that have been seized. L’Unione Sarda, a local Italian newspaper, also reported on Tuesday that authorities have impounded his real estate complex in the Gulf of Pevero, worth €17 million ($18.9 million), and six of his corporate vehicles. All of his seized assets in Sardinia come to a total of €66 million ($73.4 million), per l’Unione Sarda.

The authorities in Sardinia and representatives for Usmanov did not immediately reply to requests for comment from Insider about the reported seizures.

The five-tonne Maybach is worth around €600,000 ($670,000) and is fitted with armor plating and 10 centimeter-thick windows that can withstand explosions and machine-gun attacks, Corriere reported. It can weather two grenades exploding at the same time, Mercedes has said, according to The Times’ report.

Mercedes didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment about the vehicle’s details.

Usmanov was sanctioned by the European Union on February 28 for having “particularly close ties” to Russian President Vladimir Putin and is considered one of his “favorite oligarchs,” according to an EU Council report.

The billionaire, who has also been targeted by UK and US sanctions, previously transferred some of his assets, including two mansions in the UK, into irrevocable trusts and doesn’t own them anymore, his spokesperson told The Guardian.

Usmanov is Russia’s fifth-richest person, with a net worth of $18.7 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

