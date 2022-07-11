Italian Teodora Film Co-founder Vieri Razzini Dies at age 82 – The Hamden Journal

Vieri Razzini, the respected critic, producer and writer who co-founded top Italian distribution label Teodora Film, has died in Rome. He was 82.

Born in Florence in 1940, Razzini was a champion of promoting cinema culture in Italy. Having started out as a screenwriter and film critic, he oversaw the classic cinema program of state channel Rai Tre for many years.

He was best-known internationally as the co-founder of Italian arthouse distribution label Teodora Film, which he created in 2000 with husband Cesare Petrillo, who survives him. It was ahead of its time for its special focus on LGBTQI films and female directors.

The company would become a go-to destination for top auteur titles in Italy, with past releases including Oscar winners such as Susanne Bier’s In A Better World, Michael Haneke’s Amour and László Nemes’s Son Of Saul as well as cult films such as Sam Garbarski’s Irina Palm, Celine Sciamma’s Tom Boy and Matthew Warchus’s Pride.

Razzini no longer played an operational role in the label but was still a partner at the time of his death. The key management team now comprises CEO Stefano Finesi and partners Gianluca Buttari and Daniela Graziano.

“We regarded him as our artistic director even if in recent years he wasn’t involved in the day-to-day running of the company,” Buttari told The Hamden Journal.

“We’re devastated on a personal level. He was a maestro, a teacher and a father to us. Teodora Film will continue and what Vieri taught us will live on as we navigate a changing landscape for distribution,” he added.

The company’s upcoming releases include Cannes 2022 Palme d’Or winner Triangle Of Sadness as well as a raft of other Cannes titles spanning Mother And Son, One Fine Morning and The Night Of The 12th.