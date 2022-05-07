Austin Krell: Doc on the decision to go with Paul Reed over DeAndre Jordan off the bench: “It wasn’t much of a decision for us. Paul basically played the same role that he played in the first two games and that’s where we liked him, coming off the bench and matching him up in those minutes.”

Source: Twitter @NBAKrell

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Doc on the decision to go with Paul Reed over DeAndre Jordan off the bench:

“It wasn’t much of a decision for us. Paul basically played the same role that he played in the first two games and that’s where we liked him, coming off the bench and matching him up in those minutes.” – 1:11 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers quipped that Danny Green is never going too fast “because he can’t.” – 10:01 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Doc Rivers on Danny Green’s veteran, and “calming” influence on this @Philadelphia 76ers team:

“There’s nothing he’s not seen or faced…

We joke – he’s never going too fast because he can’t.” 😂 – 10:00 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Danny Green: ‘There’s nothing he hasn’t seen.’ – 9:59 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid starting the 4th quarter:

“He talked me into it.”

😂 – 9:56 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey’s second-half impact: pic.twitter.com/Q8qi1ksUM5 – 9:54 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s impact on Game 3 win: pic.twitter.com/gdo8yYjQqJ – 9:53 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

This series:

Joel Embiid .…… +8 in 37 mins

Paul Reed .…….. +7 in 49 mins

D. Jordan ……… -31 in 31 mins – 9:50 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Sixers closed game on a 5-2 run after Paul Reed checked in. – 9:43 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Paul Reed has checked in for Joel Embiid with the Sixers up by 17 points with 2:05 left. – 9:39 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Unsuccessful challenge from Doc Rivers – 9:33 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Doc Rivers is challenging the play. – 9:32 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Sixers +4 in the Paul Reed minutes. – 9:25 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Paul Reed can’t gamble on a steal there. He missed and now Bam is at the stripe. – 9:20 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

I think I heard someone on Philly shout “stay solid bro!” at Paul Reed after his gamble vs Bam led to FTs. – 9:20 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Doc Rivers is frustrated after the #Sixers allowed Tyler Herro a 3-pointer he drilled after Georges Niang hit one first for the #Sixers. – 9:02 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Doc Rivers keeping James Harden in the game despite four personal fouls 4 minutes into the second half. #Sixers lead by 8 (51-43). – 8:41 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The Heat are inching their way back into it. Philly opened a 51-37 lead, but Jimmy Butler with a 3-point play and Max Strus drills a triple to cut it to 51-43. Timeout Doc Rivers. #Sixers – 8:41 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Paul Reed and Kyle Lowry had some words after the last play in which Tobias Harris was whistled for fouling the #Heat‘s Lowry. #Sixers – 7:53 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Embiid played the first 11 minutes of the game, before checking out for Paul Reed. 7 points and 4 rebounds on 2-for-4 shooting and 3-for-4 free throws so far for Embiid, who looked very comfortable after eight days off. – 7:45 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Paul Reed is checking in for Joel Embiid, after nearly 11 minutes for his first shift – 7:43 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Paul Reed coming in for Embiid at the 1:34 mark of the first. He was huffing and puffing a bit when play was stopped a bit ago. – 7:43 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Paul Reed getting set to check in for Embiid. The big fella has 7 points and 4 rebounds in his initial run. #Sixers – 7:43 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Here comes Paul Reed. – 7:42 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers and Danny Green received boos during their pregame intro #Sixers – 7:15 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Sixers star Joel Embiid will return for Game 3 vs. Miami tonight, sources tell ESPN. Doc Rivers said he could be limited in minutes, because of minimal conditioning in the past week. – 6:34 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

If Embiid is able to play tonight, Doc Rivers said there will be staffers monitoring his conditioning and how he looks on the floor. He hasn’t been able to run, etc. while in concussion protocols, and Rivers said today’s shootaround was more of a film/walk-thru session. – 5:30 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #Sixers story on Doc Rivers saying Joel Embiid's status for tonight's Game 3 vs #Heat will be determined during his pregame workout:

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Doc Rivers, on Heat possibly (probably?) having Lowry back, “For them, it just adds another guy.” Rivers said it would not change the 76ers’ approach. – 5:21 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Doc Rivers said there won’t be a minutes restriction on Joel Embiid if he plays tonight, but the team will monitor his conditioning. – 5:21 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid’s status for tonight’s game will be determined after his pregame workout. – 5:20 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers: Still unsure if Joel Embiid will play. He’ll warm up and then “we’ll see.” If he’s active, wouldn’t play normal minutes load because he hasn’t been able to run much due to concussion. – 5:19 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: If Joel Embiid plays, he hasn’t been able to run due to the concussion so he probably can’t play his typical 38 minutes. – 5:19 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Doc Rivers says “we still don’t know yet” about Joel Embiid. Says he’ll go through pregame warmups and see how he feels. – 5:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Doc Rivers says 76ers don’t know yet whether Joel Embiid will be able to play tonight. Embiid will warm up and then a determination will be made. Embiid was still listed as doubtful on the latest injury report. – 5:18 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Doc Rivers with no update for Joel Embiid

Listed as doubtful

“He’s going to warm up and see, and go from there.” – 5:18 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Doc Rivers said Embiid will warm up tonight – 5:18 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers doesn’t know yet about Joel Embiid. He’s still doubtful, but he’ll warm up and see where he’s at. #Sixers – 5:18 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Doc Rivers says he still doesn’t know if Joel Embiid will play. “He’s gonna warm up and see, and we’ll go from there.” – 5:18 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s status for Game 3: ‘We don’t know yet. He’s going to warm up and see. We’re going to go from there.’ – 5:18 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Doc Rivers maintains that Joel Embiid is doubtful. Says they will warm up and go from there. – 5:18 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers says the #Sixers “don’t know yet” about Joel Embiid’s status – 5:18 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Doc Rivers noncommittal on Joel Embiid’s status for a game now less than two hours away. Eric Spoelstra gets his chance to be non-committal about Kyle Lowry at 5:30 p.m. Game is at 7 p.m., by which time the coaches might have a better idea. – 5:17 PM

DeAndre Jordan @DeAndre

#35 @TobiOye… – 4:19 PM

Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney

Interesting stuff from @Steve Bulpett on the future of Doc Rivers. Are the @Los Angeles Lakers stalling on their coaching search? Would Embiid be unhappy if the @Philadelphia 76ers let him walk? Hmmm …

heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 3:27 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Sixers have been outscored by 54.2 points per 100 possessions when DeAndre Jordan is on the court.

95.0 offensive rating

149.2 defensive rating

He’s been the Heat’s best player. pic.twitter.com/X8vQtFCRNX – 10:31 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat have shot 10 of 14 from the field this series with DeAndre Jordan defending

That’s 71% – 1:42 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Sixers through two games:

DeAndre Jordan on (30 mins): -31

DeAndre Jordan off (68 mins): +1 – 10:02 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

miami has taken 11 corner threes because all those sixers who lobbied for deandre jordan to be in the starting lineup apparently don’t feel safe letting him guard pick-and-rolls 2v2 – 9:13 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Sixers were a +6 in five minutes in the first half without a center

-4 in 9:35 with DeAndre Jordan

-10 in 9:24 with Paul Reed

DJ didn’t offer much rim protection and Reed struggled with P&R defense. For the second game the Sixers are operating with more fluidity going small. – 8:37 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Heat fan by the media section just yelled “Leave him in, please!” at the sight of DeAndre Jordan checking out – 8:23 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Back comes DeAndre Jordan with Philly down by 9 #Sixers – 8:14 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

76ers were fine in DeAndre Jordan/Danny Green minutes

Got smoked in the Paul Reed/Matisse Thybulle minutes by Tyler Herro/Dewayne Dedmon – 8:02 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Bball Paul checks in for the first time tonight, replacing DeAndre Jordan (4 pts, 2 reb, 2-2 fg).

Matisse Thybulle also replaces Danny Green (3 pts, 1-1 3fg). – 7:49 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Much better start for the Sixers, who lead 15-13. They are 6-of-6 from the floor and have a 5-1 rebounding edge. The much-maligned DeAndre Jordan has two lob finishes and two boards, but just picked up a foul. – 7:44 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

The DeAndre Jordan victory tour was just getting ready to start when he committed that hilariously dumb foul on Adebayo – 7:43 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Look out, here comes DeAndre Jordan. – 7:34 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

DeAndre Jordan is starting for the #Sixers again tonight, as expected – 7:02 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

DeAndre Jordan will start again #Sixers – 7:01 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Yes, the 76ers staying with DeAndre Jordan as their starting center. Also starting: Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Tyrese Maxey, James Harden. – 7:01 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Same starting five for the Heat. And DeAndre Jordan again starting for the 76ers at center. – 7:00 PM

DeAndre Jordan @DeAndre

#35 @TobiOye… – 4:40 PM

Tim Bontemps: Doc Rivers said a big focus going forward for them will be limiting Tyler Herro’s open looks. Said they keep losing him in zone, but that they did a better job of trapping him in the second half and need to continue doing that to limit his effectiveness. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 7, 2022

Noah Levick: Doc Rivers said Thybulle, Korkmaz, Milton’s roles will continue to change game to game. He said every coach would love to have a solid eight-man rotation, but you need to coach what you have. Thought Milton was good last night after not playing in Game 2 until garbage time. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / May 7, 2022

Justin Kubatko: Danny Green last night: ✅ 21 PTS ✅ 7-9 3P ✅ 0-0 2P ✅ 0-0 FT Green is just the second player in NBA postseason history to record a 20-point game without attempting a 2P or FT. He joins Robert Horry, who did so on May 6, 1997. pic.twitter.com/iHZW1MVJZy -via Twitter @jkubatko / May 7, 2022