‘It was unusual,’ fisherman says after catching a lamprey on the Current River

John Blomberg caught an adult lamprey when he reeled in a bass while fishing on the Current River March 18, 2022.

John Blomberg was fishing along the Current River when something extra came to shore after he reeled in a smallmouth bass.

Blomberg and his buddy had planned to go kayaking the day of March 18, but the weather just wasn’t cooperating and the water was a bit high. Instead, they spread out along the riverfront near Two Rivers Campground, about a two-hour drive from Springfield.

Using a road runner lure, the 56-year-old snagged a smallmouth bass, and the extra companion was an adult lamprey.

“It just came out with the smallmouth, so I’m assuming it was on the smallmouth and when it hit fresh air, it dropped off the smallmouth,” Blomberg told the News-Leader in a phone interview. “I knew what it was, but I wasn’t familiar with it being in the Current River.”

John Blomberg caught a smallmouth bass and, along with it, came a lamprey.

“It wasn’t like a startling thing, but it was unusual, I’ll say,” Blomberg continued.

Blomberg unhooked the smallmouth and released it before quickly inspecting the lamprey. He took a couple of photos to show his friend and placed the lamprey, measuring about six inches, back into the water. He later shared the photos in a social media group, garnering hundreds of likes and comments as people shared the bewilderment at the fish.

John Blomberg caught an adult lamprey when he reeled in a bass while fishing on the Current River March 18, 2022.

“The only reason I knew what it was because we had, when I was a kid, these fishes books, and I couldn’t tell you what book; they were paperback books,” Blomberg recalled. “I remember seeing a lamprey in there, so I guess it’s held with me for quite some time.”

As a lifelong fisherman, the High Ridge resident said he’d never caught a lamprey before, and when asked what he normally casts for, he laughed: “I hate to say, but whatever is biting.”

Just what is a lamprey?

Missouri is home to six lamprey species, according to Missouri Department of Conservation. Two are parasitic, the chestnut lamprey and silver lamprey. The four nonparasitic lampreys include the brook lampreys: southern brook lamprey, northern brook lamprey, least brook lamprey and American brook lamprey.

Story continues

A lamprey larvae, also known as ammocetes, is netted from the Little Black River, which is part of the Current River system in Ripley County.

MDC Fisheries Management Biologist Blake Stephens inspected Blomberg’s photos, and identified it as an adult chestnut lamprey, which are the only parasitic lampreys found in the Current River.

The other parasitic lamprey, the silver lamprey, is more of a northern species and has only been found in the Mississippi River system in Missouri.

“A lot of times, people don’t see them unless they’re fishing and happen to maybe catch one that has a lamprey on another fish,” Stephens said. “They’re a really interesting fish.”

Thought to live for a period of 3 to 6 years in Missouri as ammocoetes, or larvae, lampreys usually live for another 2 years as a mature adult. Their mouths are not fully formed as larvae and are shaped in a horseshoe shape, Stephens said. As adults, the round disc develops.

Nonparasitic lampreys don’t have quite as developed teeth, like the parasitic ones. Lampreys tend to like gravel areas of streams for spawning and are extremely common in the state, Stephens said. For about a year or two, the lampreys will go through a larvae stage before reaching adulthood. After spawning, a lamprey’s life cycle ends.

“It’s nothing that folks need to be concerned about or anything, and if they come across them, just let it go and let it be on its way,” Stephens said.

Lampreys are often food for other fish, and they feed on smaller insects and other microscopic critters.

It’s not an eel. It’s not a leech. It’s a lamprey.

While leeches are only a few inches long and eels can grow past 33 inches, lampreys are their own fish.

“The overall body shape is going to be similar, but the lamprey will actually have a dorsal fin,” Stephens said.

Stephens will normally get a phone call at least once a year to report a mass amount of lampreys “thrashing” near the shoreline in the spring. If you ever see that happening, just know, spawning is taking place.

A lamprey larvae, also known as ammocetes, is netted from the Little Black River, which is part of the Current River system in Ripley County.

“They will go and move rocks around and everything, and they can’t do this individually, but it’s usually a lot of lampreys together and they will just be thrashing around in the water and moving gravel and sediment as well,” Stephens said.

People will often think lampreys are eels, but both have very different life cycles. Eels go to the Atlantic Ocean and return to Missouri and they are quite a bit bigger than lampreys.

“It’s usually me just having to try to calm somebody down like, they don’t know what that is, going out in the middle of the stream and it’s pretty interesting and neat to see,” Stephens said about the phone calls he receives.

To learn more about lampreys and other Missouri creatures, visit MDC’s online field guide https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide

Sara Karnes is an Outdoors Reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Follow along with her adventures on Twitter and Instagram @Sara_Karnes. Got a story to tell? Email her at [email protected]

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: ‘It was unusual,’ fisherman says after catching a lamprey