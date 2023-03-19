Blac Chyna at an event in Atlanta on Friday.Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Blac Chyna shared the results of removing all of her facial fillers on Instagram.

It came after the TV personality decided to get her boobs and silicon butt implants reduced.

“It’s time for a change,” said Chyna, who joked that she looked like Jigsaw with fillers in.

Blac Chyna is on a journey to get back to her natural self and she’s taking everyone along for the ride.

The TV personality, 34, shared her decision to remove her facial fillers and film the procedure in an eight-minute Instagram video on Thursday.

The clip, which has amassed nearly 250,000 likes as of Sunday, comes just three days after Chyna revealed she’d had a breast and silicon butt implant reduction.

Speaking to camera in her latest video, Chyna, real name Angela White, said that she’d heard removing facial fillers could “sting” but she wasn’t afraid because of how determined she was to remove them from her jawline and cheeks.

“Enough is enough and it all has to come out,” she said. The clip goes on to show Chyna, who shares her daughter Dream Kardashian with Rob Kardashian, arriving at Allure Laser in Los Angeles for the procedure.

Asked by her doctor why she’d decided to remove the filler, Chyna said she wanted to embrace her natural looks.

“First of all I’m tired of the look and it’s just not flattering, it’s just not what I look like,” she said. “It totally changed my face.”

She added that she was ready to get back to “Angela,” a reference to her real name. “I feel like I’ve outgrown that and its just time for a change,” she said.

Chyna explained that whenever she would get her makeup done previously, she’d feel like the character Jigsaw from “Saw” or “The Mask” because of how defined her jawline and cheeks looked when contoured.

“I’d be looking like Jigsaw,” she joked, adding later in the procedure that the fillers made her face look rectangular. “It was making my face look like a box.”

Blac Chyna in Pasadena, California in February.Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

While the doctor dissolved the filler, Chyna said she felt like she could see an “almost instant” difference in her face after the “easy process.”

“I’m on my journey right now, and I just want to start fresh, clean,” she explained. “Shout-out to the girls who wanna get fillers. We’re not saying don’t do it. But just for me, I’m just kinda over the whole phase.”

Her comments echoed the views Chyna shared in a series of videos about her butt and breast reduction.

“Honestly I feel like that I’m passed that stage, I’ve been there, done that,” she said, adding that she is “stepping into a different way.”

