Margot Robbie told Vanity Fair that she considered quitting acting after finding fame.

Robbie said the period after the success of “The Wolf of Wall Street” was one of her lowest moments.

She added that her mom helped her move “forward.”

Margot Robbie said that she had a hard time dealing with fame after starring in “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

In 2013, Robbie skyrocketed to stardom after playing Naomi Lapaglia in Martin Scorsese’s crime film opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

In a new profile for Vanity Fair, Robbie told the publication that she wasn’t ready for that level of fame and the loss of her privacy so quickly.

“Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful, and I remember saying to my mom, ‘I don’t think I want to do this,'” Robbie said, describing the time as one of her lowest moments.

She continued: “And [my mom] just looked at me, completely straightfaced, and was like, ‘Darling, I think it’s too late not to.’ That’s when I realized the only way was forward.”

Robbie said that she knows now how to handle being a celebrity but still struggles with media attention, especially stories in tabloids and being pursued by photographers.

“You want to correct [false stories], but you just can’t. You have to, I don’t know, look the other way,” the actor added. “If my mom dies in a car accident because you wanted a photo of me going in the grocery shop, or you knock my nephew off a bike — for what? For a photo? It’s dangerous but still, weirdly nothing feels like it changes.”

Robbie also said that she finds press days for her films stressful, explaining: “They only want sound bites and I don’t resent them for it, I get it — they’ve got three minutes but it’s like tap dancing through a minefield because you’re so tired and you’ve done it for hours and hours, and to keep on guard all the time…. You can say it right a thousand times, but you say it wrong once, you’re fucked.”

Robbie is not the only celebrity who has found the jump to fame difficult.

In September, “House of the Dragon” star Milly Alcock told Nylon magazine that she found her sudden popularity following the show’s premiere “straining.”

“I’m trying to not look at it and trying not to engage with it because it doesn’t benefit me,” the actor said. “It just makes me incredibly anxious. Me seeing my face constantly is straining. No one should have to do that. It fuckin’ sucks, man. I don’t know how the socialites of the world can do that. It’s kind of driving me off the wall. It’s an incredibly difficult space to navigate.”

