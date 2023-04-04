It took UConn about 12 hours to hang a banner after national championship win

UConn is your 2023 men’s college basketball national champion, and it took the program exactly one night to install some physical evidence of that fact.

Thanks to the Instagram story of Amari DeBerry, a sophomore on the Huskies women’s team, we now know UConn has a “2023 National Champions” banner hanging above the court of its Werth Family practice facility.

We’ll leave you to wonder if UConn either tempted fate with a premade banner or had a quick-working printer on the job once the confetti started falling.

That banner obviously has plenty of company, as the title won Tuesday is the Huskies’ fifth men’s title since 1999, having also won it all in 2004, 2011 and 2014. Such a total is the largest among any men’s Division I program in that time span, but pales in comparison to the women’s output, with 11 banners since 1995.

UConn has had some good times over the last 25 years. (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Las Vegas also likes UConn’s chances at adding another banner next year, as it is currently the betting favorite to win the 2024 national title at +1100 at BetMGM. Those odds will depend on who returns to the team, as key contributors Jordan Hawkins, Adama Sonogo, Tristen Newton, Donovan Clingan, Alex Karaban and Andre Jackson Jr. all have eligibility remaining, but a few of them are likely headed to the NBA Draft.

On the other hand, the Huskies have the No. 4 recruiting class in the country coming in next season, according to Rivals, headlined by five-star point guard Stephon Castle.

The more important banner will be the one hung in UConn’s Gampel Pavilion, but fans and players will likely have to wait until next season for that one.