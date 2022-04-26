Megan Thee Stallion Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about the trauma from being shot in July 2020.

In a new preview of an upcoming interview with Gayle King, airing Monday on CBS Mornings, the Grammy Award winner gives her account of the night that she says Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in both feet during a party in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles.

“It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go, but that’s like normal friend stuff. We fuss about silly stuff all the time,” the rapper, 27, says. “But … I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud. This was one of them times where it shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

For more on Megan Thee Stallion, listen below to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day.

Addressing the incident for the first time in a TV interview, she explains how the incident unfolded outside of the parked car, claiming that the 29-year-old Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) was “standing up over the window, shooting” at her.

RELATED: Tory Lanez Arrested and Released on Bond for Social Media Posts in Megan Thee Stallion Case

“So, I get out the car and it’s like, everything happens so fast,” she tells King. “And all I hear is this man screaming, he said, ‘Dance, bitch!’ And he started shooting. I’m just like, ‘Oh my God.’ He shot a couple of times.”

The preview of the interview shows that as she recounts to King what happened two years ago, she grows emotional.

“I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick, ’cause I’m like, ‘Oh my God, if I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he could shoot something that’s super important, I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me,’ ” she says tearfully.

Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez

The Good News artist adds: “I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before.”

Story continues

Lanez was arrested at the time of the shooting and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, before he was released on $35,000 bail the same day. He was later charged in October 2020 with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Most recently he was taken into custody earlier this month before being released on bond after, authorities said, he violated court orders prohibiting from contacting Megan Thee Stallion or discussing any discovery in the case with outside parties.

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Thee Stallion Calls Tory Lanez an ‘Abuser,’ Says She’s ‘Not Changing’ Her Story: ‘You Shot Me’

Lanez allegedly violated the order against him by addressing Megan directly on social media and by disclosing DNA evidence via a third-party Twitter user. His next court hearing is scheduled for September.

Megan has previously opened up about the shooting on social media, naming Lanez as her shooter in an Instagram Live she shared with her followers in August 2020.

“You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s—. Stop lying,” she said then, as captured by a fan’s account on Twitter. “Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.