“It F***ing Sucks He’s Not Here’ – The Hamden Journal

Lance Reddick died on March 17, days before the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4 where the actor reprises his role of Charon. During the red carpet event for the film, Keanu Reeves remembered his co-star highlighting his qualities.

“Lance was a beautiful person, [a] special artist, a man of grace and dignity, and such a passion for his craft,” Reeves told The Hamden Journal. “And to have the chance to work with him over 10 years and four films is something that is very special to me and it f***ing sucks he’s not here.”

Director Chad Stahelski also remembered Reddick telling The Hamden Journal, “When you have someone so close pass so suddenly it’s always tricky. He was a great man, a great human [and] we’re all just fortunate enough to have spent the last 10 years of our lives working with him. He was a mentor, a friend, a great human being and I think the best way to help remember him and celebrate him is never forgetting how much he touched us.”

Reddick has been part of the John Wick franchise since the first movie premiered back in 2014. Playing the concierge at New York’s Continental Hotel, Reddick’s character Charon had a lot of screen time with Reeves. The pair of actors had been doing press for the fourth installment of the franchise, which opens wide on March 24, up until recently. Reddick also went on to voice Charon in the John Wick Hex video game.