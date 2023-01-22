David Crosby visits the SiriusXM studios for the

David Crosby and Drew Barrymore’s friendship is coming into the spotlight after his death at age 81 on Thursday.

The musician, who was a founding member of the bands The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, often spoke candidly about overcoming addiction. During an interview on The Howard Stern Show in June 2021, he opened up about how he and his wife Jan Dance took in a then 14-year-old Barrymore for two months after meeting her at a treatment center.

“We knew her because we were in recovery at that time. We were going to meetings probably three times a week and totally sober,” Crosby explained to Stern.

He continued: “She was in a facility that was run by a friend of ours, and they said, ‘Oh, s—. Her insurance is going to run out. We’re going to have to kick her out. And she’s not ready. She needs a safe place to go.'”

Barrymore had won emancipation from her parents at the time, and stayed with the rocker and his family for two months.

“We took her to school in the morning and tried to be a good influence. I think we were kind and loving, and it felt good to do,” he expressed. “You try to do stuff, and you’re not sure how it’s going to work out. I think that one worked. I think she became a responsible human being and is a nice person.”

Barrymore has opened up about her trouble with addiction beginning when she was 12 years old.

While she has yet to speak about Crosby’s death, she spoke sweetly about the impact that Crosby had on her childhood in her 1990 autobiography Little Girl Lost.

“Crosby. David, and his wife Jan, both of who were close friends of my therapist, Betty, acted as an invaluable support team to me, like surrogate parents,” wrote Barrymore in the novel. “They were always there for me.”

“I cried my heart out to David,” she added later on in the excerpt.

Crosby died on Thursday while being “lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django,” according to a statement from his wife to Variety.

“Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music,” the statement reads. “Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”