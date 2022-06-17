It feels great to have a team like this trade for you

Quarterback Case Keenum has bounced around since entering the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2012. But after two years with Cleveland, he’s now found himself competing to be Josh Allen’s backup with Buffalo.

Keenum has plenty of starting experience and can fill in admirably in a pinch, as he did twice last year for the Browns. He said this week that it was nice to feel wanted, as the Bills sent Cleveland a seventh-round pick to acquire him in March.

“Honestly, to have a team come get you and not get released and go sign somewhere, they wanted me, they traded for me,” Keenum said, via Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News. “It feels great to have a team like this, the caliber of players, the talent on the team, the type of offense they run, what Josh has been able to do. To be able to come and learn and grow my game and get myself out of my comfort zone and learn some new offense has been really good. I’ve enjoyed it a lot.

“It may have been a little bit of a surprise at the time, but man, it’s full excitement, ready to go. I’ve been excited to get here and work. It’s been a great spring.”

The Bills also have Matt Barkley on the roster, and he’s familiar with Buffalo’s offense from his previous stint with the club from 2018-2020. Keenum noted that it’s been “tough” getting up to speed, but Allen, Barkley, QBs coach Joe Brady, and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey have all made it easier.

“[I]t’s been a very good learning by committee,” Keenum said. “They’ve helped me out tremendously, so it’s been great. It’s kind of getting me out of my comfort zone and growing me a little bit in different ways that I haven’t done before.”

Keenum’s compiled a 29-35 record in his 64 starts for the Texans, Rams, Vikings, Broncos, Commanders, and Browns. In 2021, he won both of his starts, completing 65.3 percent of his passes for 462 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in seven appearances.

