Morbius star Matt Smith is speaking out about the film’s disappointing critical and box office reception.

“Yeah, it was thrown under the bus,” Smith, 39, recently told Rolling Stone UK. “But you just have to roll with it. What else are you gonna do? It’s a film, at the end of the day, we’re not saving lives. For whatever reason, it didn’t quite work out and… It is what it is.”

The film currently holds a 16% score at Rotten Tomatoes and only made $74 million at the domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Doctor Who star, who played the vampire-investment banker Lucien/Milo opposite Jared Leto’s superhero, soon stars in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, alongside a cast including Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Eve Best (Rhaenys Velaryon), Paddy Considine (Viserys Targaryen), Fabien Frankel (Criston Cole) and Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria).

And the British actor has just wrapped The Forgiven, starring Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain, according to the publication.

“I feel fortunate I’ve had a good family, good friends,” he told Rolling Stone. “I feel fortunate to do what I do. It could have been worse, couldn’t it?”

Smith is not the only Morbius alum to speak out about the film.

Director Daniel Espinosa told Variety in April that he was “proud” of the movie, despite some prominent film critics who panned the effort.

“The point I’m making is that it’s a strange thing to make something that is so public,” the director told the outlet. “Look, I have a lot of self-hatred so I have a lot of criticism of my own work. I’m always trying to focus on being better. But I am also proud of what I do. There are parts in all of my movies that I’m really proud of.”