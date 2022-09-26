Issac Florentine Action Film ‘Hellfire’ Starring Stephen Lang – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Production has officially wrapped on the upcoming action thriller Hellfire under the seasoned Isaac Florentine directing with a cast that includes Stephen Lang (Avatar, Don’t Breathe 1 & 2), Harvey Keitel (Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction), and Dolph Lundgren (Expendables, Rocky franchise). Hellfire also stars Scottie Thompson, Johnny Bosch, Michael Sirow, Chris Mullinax, Maurice Compte, Levon Panek, and local actress Natalie Canerday amongst others.

The film is about a drifter (played by Stephen Lang) with a mysterious past who arrives in a small town and finds the residents in the grip of a ruthless crime boss and realizes he has to help them.

Written by Richard Lowry, the film is produced by Sasha Yelaun (Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose, The Vanished), Robert Paschall Jr (Old Way), Daniel Lief (Seized), and Johnny Remo (Monstrous). Executive producers include Rob Simmons, Ante Novakovic, Jeff Miller, Ronnie D. Lee, Sterling Griffin, Adam Sigal, Barry Rosen, Frederic Demey, Grant Palmer, Krystyna Swieka, Cecil Chambers, Seth Sklar, Keli Price, and Jenny Shakeshaft.

Production companies include Phantasm Films, JARS Productions, Skipstone Pictures, Edge Code Films, local Arkansas Diamond Bear Brewing Co, Millman Productions, and Ron Lee Productions.