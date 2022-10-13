Issa Rae Says Ezra Miller Is “A Clear Example Of The Lengths That Hollywood Will Go To To Save Itself And To Protect Offenders” – The Hamden Journal

Issa Rae’s career is soaring, but even so she’s less optimistic about support for women in Hollywood now than she was in the immediate wake of #MeToo.

“It feels like we’re regressing, depressingly so,” the Rap Sh!t creator told Elle magazine. “There are just too many enablers for there to be real change. People have to be held accountable. There have to be legitimate consequences. Hollywood is very bad about consequences.”

Case in point, she says: “The stuff that’s happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood. There’s this person who’s a repeat offender, who’s been behaving atrociously, and as opposed to shutting them down and shutting the production down, there’s an effort to save the movie and them. That is a clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to to save itself and to protect offenders. So, don’t do that, and women may be able to thrive. They won’t have to live in fear of keeping silent because it’ll ruin their careers. It’s just a constant pattern of abuse that’ll only persist if Hollywood continues to insist on being this way.”

Miller, who identifies as non-binary, has had a string of arrests and legal issues this year, but Warner Bros. still plans on released the Flash next June, in which Miller stars.

A summary: A video of Miller apparently choking a female patron of a Reykjavik bar in April went viral. They were arrested twice in America’s 50th state. The actor also has faced allegations of sexual abuse, a temporary harassment prevention order procured by a 12-year-old and a mother in Greenfield, MA after the duo claimed the actor menaced them and a protection order against Miller filed by the parents of and 18-year-old accusing Miller of grooming and brainwashing the teen – a state of affairs the girl in question has vehemently denied. Then, in early August, Miller was slapped with a burglary charge by Vermont law enforcement.

One week later, the Justice League alum said in a statement that “having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.”

Of Hollywood in general Rae maintained, “It’s literally the worst industry when it comes to punishing people for misdeeds and actions, because money will always reign supreme. That’s something that, even by working in this industry, we’re enabling. So it’s hard. What I have realized is that I can control my own environment and who I work with. I can hold people accountable within my world and my bubble. I don’t have to work for everybody. All money isn’t good money. All people aren’t good people.

“While I don’t support people jumping to immediate conclusions and I think it’s entirely fair for investigations to happen, I think it’s extremely important to, like the mantra says, ‘Listen to women.’ “